Iran’s ‘Villa Dwellers’ to be screened at Indian film festival

Iranian feature, ‘Villa Dwellers,’ originally titled ‘Vilaeeha’ in the Persian language, directed by Monir Qeydi, has been accepted to be screened in the third edition of Guwahati International Film Festival in India.

The film is set during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran (1980-88), when some of the families of the Iranian soldiers stayed at residential villas near the frontline waiting to see their loved ones. An old woman named Aziz and her grandchildren go to the complex to get a chance to visit her son, Davoud. Following Aziz’s arrival, new adventures begin, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Iranian feature won the Best First Film award at Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, as well as the Best Supporting Actress award for Soraya Qassemi at Asia-Pacific Film Festival in Japan.

The Guwahati International Film Festival will be held in the capital city of the state of Assam during October 31-November 6, 2019.

In its first edition, the Indian festival opened with the screening of Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar winning feature, ‘The Salesman.’

It was previously announced that another Iranian film, ‘Iro,’ directed by Hadi Mohaqeq, will take part in the Indian festival.