Over 600 documentaries submitted to participate in Cinema Vérité’s National Section

A total of 687 documentaries by Iranian filmmakers have been submitted to participate in the National Section of the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Vérité).

According to the event's organizers, the documentaries include 74 feature-length, 188 medium-length and 413 short works, Mehr News Agency wrote.

This year, the number of the submitted films to take part in the festival’s national section shows an eight-percent increase compared to last year’s submissions, the number of which stood at 634.

It was previously announced that nearly 6,000 documentaries from over 100 countries, such as Italy, Turkey, the UK, Germany, the US, Finland, South Korea and Egypt, have submitted films for participation in the international section of the Iranian festival.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries. It aims to express the relationship between reality and truth through works in the documentary genre.

The event comprises two major sections: National Section and International Section. It includes other categories such as Portrait, Islamic Revolution Documentaries, Special Screenings and Out of Competition as well as a film market and workshops.

In 2018, 56 documentaries from 33 countries were screened during the event, of which eight were German. ‘A House for You,’ directed by Mehdi Bakhshi, won the festival’s Turquoise Symbol for the Best Documentary.

The festival is organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) and presided over by Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam. The 13th edition of Cinema Vérité is themed, “Truth Is the Best Guide.” It will be held in Tehran during December 9-16, 2019.