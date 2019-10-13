RSS
Iran’s ‘The Skier’ participating in Emirati film event

Iran's 'The Skier' participating in Emirati film event
Iran’s feature, ‘The Skier,’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi, has taken part in the competition section of 2019 Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (October 13-18, 2019) in the UAE.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race, decides to save a mountain goat, which is to be sacrificed as part of a local tradition, according to Mehr News Agency.  

The film has adopted the style of ethnofiction. It documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people in southwest Iran.

This is the seventh edition of the Emirati film festival. The Iranian film is scheduled to be screened at Cinemacity Imax ZeroSix Theater on October 17.

‘The Skier’ has previously won the Best Film Award at the 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, as well as the Silver Dhow Award at Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania.

Launched in 2013, the festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youths, foster children’s and youths’ creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and youths, according to the event’s website.

 

 

 

   
