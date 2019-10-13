Gas turbines modification can save Iran €480m: Official

Deputy Head of Niroo Research Institute (NRI) for Technology Affairs Seyed Mohsen Marjanmehr said a large amount of money will be saved for the country in case gas turbines are modified at power plants.

“A sum of €480 million worth of foreign currency will be saved in the country with modifying gas-fired turbines,” Marjanmehr was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

He noted that 2,000-MW electricity will be added to the current power generation capacity of the country by increasing efficiency and output of gas-fired plants.

Some 80 percent of Iran’s electricity is produced by thermal power plants, he said, adding, “To modify and increase the efficiency of gas-operated turbines used in thermal power plants, an action plan was implemented, which led to a five- to seven-percent reduction of drop in the production of these turbines.”

In other remarks in September, an official at Iran’s Power Generation and Distribution Company (TAVANIR) said that the country is the top technology owner in the field of manufacturing power transformers in the Middle East.

Deputy Head of TAVANIR for Coordinating Affairs Seyed Zaman Hosseini said that Iran stood in the first place in the Middle East region in the field of producing various types of power transformers.

Currently, Iran is a leading country in the region in the field of manufacturing, repairing and maintain power transformers.

He pointed to the high potential and capacity of engineering companies for participating in export markets and added, “As a representative of public sector, we will back activities of domestic companies in this field considerably.”