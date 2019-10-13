Iran more business-friendly in third quarter of 2019: Report

A main center for the collection and analysis of economic data in Iran reported a further improvement to its own index on the ease of doing business in the country in the third quarter of this year.

A report issued by the data and statistics center of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce, published in IRNA, showed that the National Business Index had improved in terms of reduced obstacles to launching and maintaining a business by 0.1 points on a 10-point scale.

It said the index had decreased from 6.17 in the second quarter of 2019 to 6.7 in the period between late June and late September which corresponds to the second quarter of the Persian calendar year (starting later in March).

It said the score was the best recorded over the past one and a half years and represented a third consecutive season with more ease of doing business for Iran.

The report said the main obstacles to doing business in the country over the summer were the “unpredictability and change in prices of raw materials and products” as well as “difficult-to-get finances from banks” and “instability in policymaking and regulations”.

The report added that better access to fuel, water and communication services had helped improve the business situation in Iran in the third quarter.

The data comes amid other reports suggesting Iran has managed to stabilize an economy that experienced shocks when the United States imposed its sanctions on the country last year.

The improved situation began in early summer when the national currency, the rial, regained some of its lost value while the government issued reports suggesting unemployment and inflation were under control.