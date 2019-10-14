RSS
1048 GMT October 14, 2019

News ID: 260198
Published: 1025 GMT October 14, 2019

Investments in Indian energy sector recorded second highest growth in the world

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan at India Energy Forum (TWITTER VIA @DPRADHANBJP)

Investments in India’s energy sector are among the highest in the world, according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We have taken several measures to overhaul the hydrocarbon policy framework to ensure investor friendly environment. International Energy Agency in its latest report noted that during the period 2015 to 2018, investments in the energy sector in India had recorded the second highest growth in the world,” Pradhan said at the opening ceremony of India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, thehindubusinessline.com reported.

 “Today India is sixth largest economy in the world and the third largest energy consumer after US and China. India will be the key driver of global energy demand in the coming decades,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan also reiterated the target to transform India from the current $2.8 trillion economy to a five trillion dollar economy by 2024.

   
