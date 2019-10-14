Iran’s rural women cooperatives help sustainable entrepreneurship: Deputy minister

Iran’s rural women cooperatives have helped sustainable entrepreneurship across the country, said deputy minister of agricultural jihad.

On the occasion of International Rural Women Day on October 15, Hossein Shirzad, who is also the chief executive of Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran (CORC) said that the cooperatives revived traditional drapery of khorashad, called Tobafi in local language as well as other obsolete local arts, corc.ir reported.

He added that rural women play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and farming communities.

However, they always have been suffering from gender disaggregation, Shirzad said.

The official said that by supporting rural women cooperatives, the CORC has always been trying to remind the significance of rural women's working in the sustainable development of agriculture.

The cooperatives through the development of social care, education and insurance try to increase the potentials and empower the rural women.

Referring to the revival of the obsolete art, like Tobafi, the deputy minister asserted that through reviving the textile art, the rural women have succeeded to provide income generation.

Dating back more than three centuries, Tobafi is one of the most traditional textile handicrafts, originating from of eastern Iran.

Yarns are made from natural materials including silk, cotton or wool, processed by flour, dyed with natural coloring agents such as pomegranate, walnut and onion extract.

Then rural women weaved them by manual knitting looms to produce delicate and synthetic-free fabrics that could be used as towels and shirts.