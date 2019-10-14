Brazil claims third FIVB Volleyball World Cup title

fivb.com Brazilian players celebrate securing the title at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup after beating Japan in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 14, 2019.

Sports Desk

A 3-1 (25-17, 24-26, 25­-14, 27-25) victory over host Japan in Hiroshima saw Brazil claim the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup title with one game to spare.

Monday’s win extended the South Americans’ perfect run to 10 victories, securing them a third trophy in the history of the competition – following titles in 2003 and 2007.

Yoandy Leal Hidalgo made the biggest contribution to Brazil’s victory with 24 points with Alan Souza scoring 16pts, while in the Japanese outfit, Yuji Nishida and Yuki Ishikawa had 17 and 15 points respectively.

Italians comeback

Earlier in the day, Italy came from behind to beat Iran in five sets.

Having won the first two sets (25-27, 27-29), Iran gave away a 16-11 lead in the third set as the Italians turned things around and came out victorious 30-28 before winning the fourth set 25-17 to force a decider.

Italy wrapped up the victory in the fifth set with a 15-13 scoreline.

Dick Kooy chipped in 28 points for the European giant, followed by Gabriele Nelli, who finished on 27.

Milad Ebadipour, meanwhile, topped the scoring for Iran with 23pts with Pouria Fayyazi scoring 16.

“It was a really tough game,” said Iran head coach Igor Kolakovic after the game, adding, “Maybe Italy deserved to win the first set, but for sure we deserved to win the third. But it was a really tough game and dramatic to the end. It was a really big game and congratulations again to my colleague for this victory.”

The victory lifted Italy to the sixth spot in the 12-team table while Iran stands seventh with four victories.

Additionally, Poland beat Canada in three sets to stay in the second place, followed by the USA – also a straight-sets winner over Russia.