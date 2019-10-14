Parliament speaker: Iran, Qatar on path of broadening trade ties

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani voiced his satisfaction over the current state of mutual cooperation between Tehran and Doha, specially in trade fields.

“Good steps have been taken by Iran and Qatar to develop their ties and the two countries should do more to faster develop their commercial relations,” Larijani said in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud in Belgrade, Fars News Agency reported.

He called on his Qatari counterpart to pave the way for the two countries’ private sectors to further broaden their mutual cooperation.

The Qatari parliament speaker, for his part, underlined that he will do his best to help the two countries expand their bilateral relations, specially in the field of economy and trade.

In relevant remarks in late May, Chairman of Iran-Qatar Chamber of Commerce Adnan Mousapour announced that trade between the two countries is being followed in a normal status, absolutely unaffected by pressures from the US and some regional states.

"Despite the international pressure on Qatar, the two sides have always been determined to continue their trade relationship as far as they could and through many efforts have been made over the past few days, all the problems have been resolved,” Mousapour said.

He added that trade restrictions with Qatar have been removed and now there is no particular problem in trade relations between the two countries.

Mousapour went on saying that "accordingly, exports are carried out in all areas except for iron and copper, petroleum derivatives, and oil, gas and chemicals.”

"Over the past days, there were restrictions on all sectors apart from clothing and food, which have now all been removed," he stressed.