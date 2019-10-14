Iranian researchers use nanotechnology to build aircraft glass

Iranian scientists produced special glass with nanocoating with application in airplanes.

"At present, we produce defroster and cooler glass for most of the existing planes in the country; the glass is covered by a nanocoating with the thickness of 100 to 500 nanometers," Mohammad-Hossein Sheikh Sarraf, a senior expert in designing plane glasses at an Iranian company, said on Monday, Fars News Agency reported.

He added that the company has in the past few years produced 30 glasses for C-130 planes, 50 for Boeing 707, 100 for Fokker 50 and Fokker 27 and 40 for Fokker 100 planes.

"At present, we are working on production of glass for Airbus planes," Sheikh Sarraf said.

Iranian scientists could stand atop the Middle Eastern states in the development and advancement of nanoscience and nanotechnology, a reputable international magazine reported, adding that the country ranked 16th in the world.

Scimago Institutions Rankings, a science evaluation source to assess worldwide universities and research-focused institutions, released the data of the Middle Eastern countries' ranking in 2017.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed the country's nanotechnology companies for assisting the defense sector in bolstering its deterrence power.

"Nanotechnology has extensive uses in defense industries and it leaves a major effect in the further advancement of defense systems," General Hatami said on the sidelines of the 12th International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition in Tehran.

He described nanotechnology as highly important in increasing the Armed Forces' combat power, and said, "We believe that the knowledge-based and nanotechnology companies can play a special role in the enhancement of the deterrence power as the strategic backup of the defense industries."