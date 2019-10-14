Rouhani: Attack on Iranian tanker ‘undoubtedly’ carried out by a state

Iran releases pictures of oil tanker attacked off Saudi coast

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said last week’s attack on an Iranian oil tanker off Saudi Arabian shores was undoubtedly carried out by a government and that there would be consequences.

President Rouhani, speaking live on state television on Monday, said the tanker was hit by at least two rockets, and there is video footage of the incident. Saudi Arabia has denied involvement.

Iran on Monday released pictures showing two gaping holes in the hull of the oil tanker, Sabiti, which came under attack off the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

It is the first Iranian ship to have been targeted since a spate of attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The images released by the tanker's owner, the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), are dated Sunday and show two holes above the waterline on the ship's starboard side.

Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad said on Monday that the tanker is currently heading back to the Persian Gulf and predicted that it will enter Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas within nine days.

Rastad said that the tanker is carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil.

The attack caused oil to spill from the tanker into the Red Sea, the NITC said, before it was eventually controlled and the vessel began slowly moving back towards Persian Gulf waters.

The incident follows a series of unexplained attacks in May and June on shipping in and around the Persian Gulf, a vital waterway linking oil-producing countries to world markets.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Iran was investigating the case but "avoiding hastiness."

"An appropriate response will be given to the designers of this cowardly attack, but we will wait until all aspects are clarified," he added.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said the country will not leave "piracy and banditry" in international waters unanswered.

The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran said Saudi authorities had refused to provide help to Sabiti after it came under attacks.

IRNA and AFP contributed to this story.