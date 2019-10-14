Iranian developers carrying out most projects in West Karoon

-
Minister: Bombing plots against Arbaeen pilgrims foiled
-
Senior UAE official in Tehran on unannounced mission: Report
-
Larijani calls for political settlement of regional issues
-
IRGC captures head of anti-revolution media platform
-
Mideast safer without US presence: Senior Iranian official
-
Rouhani: Iran ready to take part in talks within 5+1 framework if its demands fulfilled
-
‘Orange Days’ from Iran wins best film award in Sweden festival
-
Iran’s 'Funfair' to vie at Estonia's Tallinn film festival
-
Two Iranian short films to be screened in American film event
-
Iran’s ‘Magralen’ taking part in Sharjah’s film festival