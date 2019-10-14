Iranian developers carrying out most projects in West Karoon

Iranian companies and contractors are developing most of the operations in West Karoon oilfields, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said.

The NOIC’s Consolidated Planning Department announced that operations were underway in West Karoon fields and Iranian firms had maximum presence in the ongoing development projects, shana.ir reported.

The projects include drilling, pipeline construction, and building oil terminals as well as launching oil facilities.

Iran shares most of the fields in the West Karoon region with its neighbors.