RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0507 GMT October 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260228
Published: 0258 GMT October 14, 2019

Arba'een is ‘a special cultural capacity’ for Iran: IDO deputy

Arba'een is ‘a special cultural capacity’ for Iran: IDO deputy
mehrnews.com

Arba'een is a special cultural capacity for Iran, said the deputy head of the country’s Islamic Development Organization (IDO), calling for proper planning to use it optimally.

Annually, millions of Muslims from across the world gather in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala to commemorate Arba’een, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

Mohammad Mehdi Dadman made the remarks on Monday in a meeting in the southwestern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan, Mehr News Agency reported.

He added, “At present, Sistan-Baluchestan Province is the eastern gate for Arba'een pilgrims.”

According to the latest statistics, more than 68,000 Pakistani pilgrims have entered Iran through Sistan-Baluchestan Province since October 2, Dadman said, noting that the figure is expected to reach 80,000 by the end of Arba'een ceremonies.

Dadman said the IDO has provided Pakistani pilgrims with quality services during Arba'een ceremonies.

 

   
KeyWords
Arba'een
is
special
cultural
capacity
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6223 sec