Iran’s ‘Fourteenth Day’ wins best feature award at American fest

Iranian feature ‘Fourteenth Day’, written and directed by Mahmoud Nazeri, won an award at the second edition of the Queen Palm International Film Festival in the United States.

‘Fourteenth Day’ won the award for the Best Feature Film in the Family/Inspirational/Faith category of the festival, Mehr News Agency reported.

The film narrates the story of a woman who has to choose between her family and working in a harsh and industrial area. It has so far taken part in 12 international festivals.

The festival is a quarterly film competition with a live Annual Screening and Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California, the US. It is an IMDB qualifying Film Festival.