Iran’s ‘Fourteenth Day’ wins best feature award at American fest

0509 GMT October 14, 2019
‘Fourteenth Day’ won the award for the Best Feature Film in the Family/Inspirational/Faith category of the festival, Mehr News Agency reported.
The film narrates the story of a woman who has to choose between her family and working in a harsh and industrial area. It has so far taken part in 12 international festivals.
The festival is a quarterly film competition with a live Annual Screening and Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California, the US. It is an IMDB qualifying Film Festival.