Iran’s ‘Magralen’ taking part in Sharjah’s film festival

Iranian short film ‘Magralen’, by Iranian filmmaker Maryam Zarei, has made it into the competition section of the 2019 Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (October 14-18, 2019) in the UAE.

The synopsis of the short film reads: “In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a Formula One race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colorful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without any worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of the reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” according to Mehr News Agency.

‘Magralen’ took part in the 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) in February 2019.

The Skier’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi is another Iranian feature which is taking part in the competition section of the seventh edition of the SIFF.

The film narrates the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race, decides to save a mountain goat, which is to be sacrificed as part of a local tradition.

The Iranian film is scheduled to be screened at Cinemacity Imax ZeroSix Theater on October 17.

Adopting the style of ethnofiction, the film documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people in southwest Iran.

‘The Skier’ has previously won the Best Film Award at the 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, as well as the Silver Dhow Award at Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania.

Launched in 2013, the festival is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youths, foster children’s and youths’ creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and youths, according to the event’s website.