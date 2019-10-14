Two Iranian short films to be screened in American film event

Two Iranian short films have made it into the October 2019 screening lineup of American Golden Picture International Film Festival in the US.

'It Rains for You', directed by Mohammad Mehdi Delkhasteh, and 'Watercolor Girl', directed by Siamak Kashef Azar, are the two Iranian short films selected for the October 2019 lineup of American Golden Picture International Film Festival, Mehr News Agency reported.

The synopsis of 'It Rains for You' reads: “The yellow leaves do not fall because of autumn; [they fall since] you are supposed to pass through this alley. Thus they want to carpet your path … Sparrows do not sing out of habit, they are training to sing to welcome you.”

That of the 'Watercolor Girl' reads: "At a time when we are busy with virtual relationships, there are some instances of love nearby that we are unaware of and it will be too late too soon."

The American Golden Picture International Film Festival is a yearly event structured in monthly contests.

The physical live screening of the festival happens just once every year with an award ceremony in front of the audience.

Each month, the fest’s judges select the films, give the best one an award, then for the yearly screening they choose the best of the best among all the monthly winners for the physical annual live screening, according to americangoldenpictureiff.com.

Due to the festival’s special programming system, there is a chance for the filmmakers to win in one of the monthly competitions and then automatically participate in the yearly competition to win and receive the annual award.