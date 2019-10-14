Iran’s 'Funfair' to vie at Estonia's Tallinn film festival

Iranian short film ‘Funfair’, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, will take part in the 23rd edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Estonia.

'Funfair' is about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money and escape a life of destitution, Mehr News Agency reported.

It will take part in the short films section of the annual film festival, which has been held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

Iranian feature ‘When the Moon Was Full’, directed by Narges Abyar, was also previously announced to participate in the Estonian film festival.

PÖFF is the only film festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region with a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes and Venice, according to the event’s website.

The 23rd edition of the event will be held during November 15-December 1, 2019.

'Funfair' is also scheduled to take part in the 20th edition of Kerry Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying fest, slated to be held in Ireland during October 17-20, 2019.