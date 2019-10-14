‘Orange Days’ from Iran wins best film award in Sweden festival

Art & Culture Desk

Iranian film ‘Orange Days’ by Arash Lahooti won the prize for the best feature at the 19th edition of Yari Film Festival in Uppsala, Sweden.

This was announced at the fest’s closing ceremony on Sunday night, IRNA reported.

Held annually in September, The Yari Film Festival is the oldest film event pertaining to Iranian films outside of Iran and the biggest festival for flicks from Iran in Europe. The revenue the fest generates through selling tickets is donated to Iranian orphans.

Lahooti’s first feature, ‘Orange Days’ has participated in several international film festivals and has received a number of prizes, of which the most recent one was the award for the best film at the 17th edition of Pyongyang International Film Festival in North Korea (September 19-25, 2019).

The film is about a 45-year-old woman who acts as a middlewoman helping find jobs for seasonal workers.

The cast include Hedieh Tehrani, Ali Mosafa, Mehran Ahmadi, Alireza Ostadi, Jila shahi, Roya Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Leili Farhadpour, Akram Alamdar, Amin Golestaneh and Siamak Adib.

Alireza Qassemkhan is the producer of the movie.