0506 GMT October 14, 2019

News ID: 260236
Published: 0359 GMT October 14, 2019

IRGC captures head of anti-revolution media platform

Agents of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have captured and returned to the country an exiled journalist who was known for publishing anti-government content on social media and inciting unrest, Iranian state television reported on Monday.

Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist who headed Amadnews with more 1 million followers on social media, was based in France and other parts of Europe.

Zam’s capture was a “complex operation using intelligence deception”, the IRGC said in a statement carried by the television.

It did not say where the operation took place, but appeared to suggest he was detained in Iran, saying he was held after being “guided into the country”.

“Despite being under the guidance of the French intelligence service and under the protection of the US and Zionist (Israeli) intelligence services ... he (Zam) was trapped by the Revolution Guards intelligence service,” the statement said.

Amadnews was suspended by the messaging app Telegram last year after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during protests that started in late 2017 and continued across the country. But the channel soon re-appeared under a new name.

Iran’s authorities accused the country’s foes of fomenting the unrest, which began as protests about economic hardship and corruption.

The statement added that his arrest was a victory of the IRGC’s intelligence forces over Western intelligence.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
IRGC
media
capture
Ruhollah Zam
 
