Larijani calls for political settlement of regional issues

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament called for the political settlement of regional issues, stressing that military action has gone nowhere in Syria, Yemen and other places.

The solution to the regional issues is political dialogue, not military action, Ali Larijani said in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia on Sunday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

“As military behavior did not work in Syria, it won’t work in other places either. It only inflicted damages on people of Syria, and it was the same in Yemen as well,” Larijani added.

The Iranian speaker also said that certain countries in the region have created trouble in the current volatile situation and sapped the energy of the Muslim nations.

He further hailed the positive steps that Tehran and Doha have taken to enhance economic and trade ties.

Qatari Parliament Speaker Ahmad bin Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud said his country’s policy is based on dialogue.

He also pointed to Qatar’s mediation in the war against Yemen, saying the poor people of Yemen have become victims of the war.

Larijani and Al-Mahmoud are among representatives from around 180 countries attending the IPU meeting in Serbian capital, Belgrade.