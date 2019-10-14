Minister: Bombing plots against Arbaeen pilgrims foiled

Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monday that security forces have foiled two bombing plots planned to target Iranian pilgrims in the southwestern province of Khuzestan in the past few days, according to IRNA.

More than two million Iranian pilgrims have entered neighboring Iraq to mark the annual Arbaeen processions in the holy city of Karbala.

The event marks the 40th day after the anniversary of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

The intelligence minister who had traveled to Khuzestan Province on Monday, added that 50 guns were also seized from terrorists.

Iranian authorities have predicted that more than three million mourners will take part in this year’s rally, topping numbers in previous years.

Thousands of non-Iranian pilgrims have also entered Iran, joining the trek to Karbala.

The foreign pilgrims come mostly from Iran’s neighboring countries, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.