RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0509 GMT October 14, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260239
Published: 0404 GMT October 14, 2019

Minister: Bombing plots against Arbaeen pilgrims foiled

Minister: Bombing plots against Arbaeen pilgrims foiled
MEHR

Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Monday that security forces have foiled two bombing plots planned to target Iranian pilgrims in the southwestern province of Khuzestan in the past few days, according to IRNA.

More than two million Iranian pilgrims have entered neighboring Iraq to mark the annual Arbaeen processions in the holy city of Karbala.

The event marks the 40th day after the anniversary of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

The intelligence minister who had traveled to Khuzestan Province on Monday, added that 50 guns were also seized from terrorists.

Iranian authorities have predicted that more than three million mourners will take part in this year’s rally, topping numbers in previous years.

Thousands of non-Iranian pilgrims have also entered Iran, joining the trek to Karbala.

The foreign pilgrims come mostly from Iran’s neighboring countries, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bombing
plots
Arbaeen
pilgrims
foil
Alavi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2622 sec