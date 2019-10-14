Israeli forces detain al-Quds Jerusalem governor, senior Fatah figures

Palestinian sources, requesting not to be named, said Israeli troops stormed Silwan neighborhood on the outskirts of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds early on Monday, and broke into Ghaith’s house, before detaining him, Presstv Reported.

On September 25, Israeli forces had summoned Ghaith to appear for questioning on suspicion of breaking an Israeli law that bans activities by the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem al-Quds.

Because he was not home at the time, Israeli authorities presented his family with the summons and asked his son to appear before Israeli intelligence for questioning.

Ghaith had been arrested last October and questioned on suspicion of being involved in an abduction case involving a Jerusalem al-Quds resident.

Israeli forces also arrested the secretary of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem al-Quds, Shadi Mutawar, and the secretary of the Fatah movement in al- Isawiyah neighborhood in East Jerusalem al-Quds, Yasser Darwish, early on Monday.

The three Palestinian officials have been arrested several times for collaborating with Palestinian security services and obstructing the sale of Palestinian houses and property in the city to settler associations, according to Israeli officials.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held at Israeli jails. Hundreds of the inmates have apparently been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, a policy under which Palestinian inmates are kept in Israeli detention facilities without trial or charge.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

Palestinian inmates regularly stage hunger strikes in protest at the administrative detention policy and their harsh prison conditions in Israeli jails.