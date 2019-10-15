Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Shrine hosts 53,600 foreign tourists, pilgrims in six months

Kamal Soraya Ardakani told IRNA that 12,600 foreign tourists visited the holy shrine in the same period last year from which 10,050 visitors were pilgrims.
Foreign tourists have traveled to Qom from more than 80 countries, most of them from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Belgium, Syria, China, Portugal and Austria, he said.
Every year, millions of Shia Muslims from across Iran and other countries around the world pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), the daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (PBUH) ), the seventh Shia Imam.