Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Shrine hosts 53,600 foreign tourists, pilgrims in six months

The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), located in the city of Qom, the capital of the central province of Qom, hosted 53,600 foreign tourists and pilgrims in the past six months, said the head of the holy shrine’s Department for International Affairs on Tuesday.

Kamal Soraya Ardakani told IRNA that 12,600 foreign tourists visited the holy shrine in the same period last year from which 10,050 visitors were pilgrims.

Foreign tourists have traveled to Qom from more than 80 countries, most of them from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Belgium, Syria, China, Portugal and Austria, he said.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims from across Iran and other countries around the world pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), the daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (PBUH) ), the seventh Shia Imam.