RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0333 GMT October 15, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260265
Published: 1238 GMT October 15, 2019

Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Shrine hosts 53,600 foreign tourists, pilgrims in six months

Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) Shrine hosts 53,600 foreign tourists, pilgrims in six months
IRNA

The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), located in the city of Qom, the capital of the central province of Qom, hosted 53,600 foreign tourists and pilgrims in the past six months, said the head of the holy shrine’s Department for International Affairs on Tuesday.

Kamal Soraya Ardakani told IRNA that 12,600 foreign tourists visited the holy shrine in the same period last year from which 10,050 visitors were pilgrims.

Foreign tourists have traveled to Qom from more than 80 countries, most of them from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Belgium, Syria, China, Portugal and Austria, he said.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims from across Iran and other countries around the world pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH), the daughter of Imam Musa Kazim (PBUH) ), the seventh Shia Imam.

   
KeyWords
Hazrat
Masoumeh
tourists
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 3/8042 sec