US sanctions on Iran amount to crime against humanity: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani once again on Tuesday denounced the United States for unleashing a campaign of “economic terrorism” against the Iranian nation, saying Washington has committed “a crime against humanity” by imposing sanctions on food and medical supplies.

Rouhani made the remarks while addressing the 66th session of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) in Tehran.

Rouhani said it is a “shame” for the US to withdraw from a UN-backed 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement - otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- and re-impose tough economic sanctions against Iran, Press TV wrote.

“This disgrace becomes more notable when [we consider the fact that] the agreement has been endorsed by UN Security Council, [which means] the US has violated international regulations," said Rouhani, adding, it is “even a bigger shame” for the US not to exempt food and medicine from its bans.

“There is no doubt that the US administration has perpetrated a crime against humanity. The US measure is an act of economic terrorism, but that does not mean the Iranian nation has been brought to its knees,” he said.

Rouhani hailed efforts made by Iranian “scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and producers” to help the country weather economic sanctions and increase the level of self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical sector, saying that Iran is currently producing more than 95% of its medical requirements domestically.

Officially, the American sanctions exempt humanitarian goods, such as medicine and medicinal instruments. But in reality, the measures have restricted Iran’s access to medical and health services.

Rouhani said, “America withdrew from the JCPOA without any excuse and solely under pressure from domestic hardliners, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime (of Israel),” adding that officials in Riyadh and Tel Aviv have openly admitted that they did their best to secure Washington’s exit from the Iran deal.

The president emphasized that the US sanctions are in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran deal.

He said Iranians will never forget the “betrayal of humanity" perpetrated by these sanctions "which make the US a loser in both politics and ethics.”