US hindering settlement of Iran-Saudi tensions: Speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani lashed out at the United States for obstructing a thaw in relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The main cause of chaos in the Middle East is the US, Larijani said in a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Ingo Appé on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia on Tuesday.

Underlining that Iran is not opposed to the resolution of conflicts with Saudi Arabia, the speaker said Washington has been obstructing such a thaw as it benefits from the existence of tensions, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“The US is the main reason for the dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he noted.

Regarding the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, Larijani said Washington wanted to use Daesh as a tool, but their plot backfired.

He also called for efforts to enhance the political, trade and cultural ties between Iran and Austria.

President of the Federal Council of Austria Ingo Appé noted that Austria would welcome any opportunity for building trust between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He hailed Iran’s stabilizing role in the Middle East, saying Tehran’s approach shows the importance of dialogue.

Tensions heightened between Iran and Saudi Arabia since retaliatory attacks by Houthis on Saudi oil facilities on September 14. Saudi Arabia and the US pinned the blame for the Yemeni raids on Tehran. Iran denies any involvement in the attacks.

Appé also expressed hope that Washington would adopt a more calculated policy after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

No major step taken by EU

In his meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Larijani criticized European countries’ failure to meet their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said Europe has not taken any substantial step in this regard, IRNA reported.

Pointing to the US administration’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and its moves against Iran, the Iranian speaker said Washington bullies on various issues and the Islamic Republic reacts.

Meanwhile, the EU “has not taken a fundamental step regarding the nuclear agreement,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani stressed the need to boost economic relations between Iran and Serbia in various areas

The Serbian premier, for her part, expressed Belgrade’s willingness to boost relations with Tehran in all areas.

She also pointed to the US sanctions against Iran and said her country has experienced such economic sanctions and will, therefore, do whatever it can to help the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Larijani held a meeting with the IPU’s Secretary-General Martin Chungong in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

He highlighted the significance of the issue of Palestine for Muslims, calling on the IPU to serve as the “clear voice” of the Palestinian nation amid the challenges facing the Islamic world.

“The IPU must be a clear voice for Palestine because Palestine is being ignored amid the chaos gripping the Muslim world,” Larijani told Chungong.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Larijani arrived in Belgrade to participate in the 141st IPU assembly, scheduled for October 13-17. The event is attended by parliamentary delegations from around 180 countries.

The Iranian parliament speaker called for enhanced economic ties among Muslim countries, saying that Muslims should take advantage of the IPU’s potentials in this regard.

Chungong briefed Larijani on the performance of the IPU, saying several committees would be activated in the year ahead, with their focus on unemployment, human rights, terrorism and extremism.

Established in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union works for peace, cooperation and the establishment of democracy in close contact with the United Nations.