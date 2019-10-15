Persian carpets to go on view in Bangkok

A selection of 30 rare Persian carpets worth 50 million baht ($1,644,737) will be showcased at the Bangkok Persian Carpet Exhibition 2019 in River City Bangkok, from October 17 to November 24.

Organized by Art on Da Floor, a community of avid collectors, under the theme of ‘Persian Carpet and Your Lifestyle,’ the splendid show will transform each individual exhibition room into the ideal home space, taking visitors on an odyssey via these century-old carpets set in daily living surroundings, bangkokpost.com reported.

Visitors will discover how to blend traditional rugs with their modern home decor through different concepts in various parts of the house.

A highlight of the exhibition will be a 100-percent fine wool carpet by the Amoghli family, one of the top three weaving families in Iran, who produced and designed carpets exclusively for the Golestan Palace Museum. It is worth more than 10 million baht ($328,947).

There will be a showcase of exquisite Persian carpets alongside a classic and elegant 140-year-old grand piano. It’s the only custom-made grand piano by Steinway and Sons in Thailand, and is worth 10 million baht ($328,947).

One of the rooms also features a range of interesting anecdotes about the links between Persian carpets and Thai silk throughout history. A wide range of rare Persian carpets in different colors will also be available for collectors to purchase.