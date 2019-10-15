Poland defeat ends Iran’s dismal campaign at Volleyball World Cup

fivb.com Wilfredo Leon of Poland hits a spike against Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 15, 2019.

Sports Desk

A straight-sets defeat against Poland saw a disappointing campaign come to an end for Iran at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup in Japan.

On Tuesday, Igor Kolakovic’s men fell to 25-18, 25-18 and 25-16 defeats against the eventual runner-up of the competition.

Poland’s Wilfredo Leon Venero topped the game’s scoring chart with 17 points with Maciej Muzaj finishing on 15.

In the Iranian outfit, Pouria Yali and Amirhossein Esfandiar chipped in 14 and 12 points respectively.

“It was a game in which we could learn a lot, because we played against one of the best – maybe in this moment the best team in the world, even though they took a silver medal here,” Kolakovic said after the game in Hiroshima.

“In some periods we were too impressed with the Polish team, or maybe we are exhausted after this long tournament. Some young players are also so tired and that led to some special things in this game. Tonight they had an opportunity to play against the best team in the world and they couldn’t give all of their energy to play until the end,” added the Montenegrin.

Tuesday’s defeat gave Iran – which only managed four victories in 11 matches – an eighth-place finish in the 12-team table.

Clean sweep

Brazil, meanwhile, having already secured the title with a 3-1 beating of Japan on Monday, beat Italy 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-15) for its 11th victory in as many games.

“We expected today’s match to be a difficult one as we had secured the title the day before and so I was expecting it to be difficult in terms of motivation,” Brazil head coach Renan Dal Zotto said during the post-match press conference.

“This year we were focused on two competitions. One was the Olympic qualifying tournament and the other was this World Cup. Here I thought about the renewal of the members and also trying different compositions for the team. So I tried different members and positions, and now I’m beginning to see who should be used in next year’s Olympic Games,” added the Brazilian.

Additionally, the USA overcame Egypt 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13) to finish third, while Japan, in the last match of the competition, beat Canada in five sets (22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9) and stood fourth.