Iran to lift visa restrictions for Iraqis: Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi hailed a recent move by Baghdad government to lift visa requirement for Iranian pilgrims visiting the neighboring Arab country to attend the Arba’een march, saying that Tehran will take similar measure for the Iraqi nationals in the near future.

Speaking in a meeting in Iran’s western border province of Ilam on Tuesday, Masjedi hailed the recent reopening of the Khosravi border crossing and the removal of visa requirement for Iranians during the Arba’een, which marks the 40th day of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

He further said Iraqi nationals will soon be allowed to enter Iran without visas for 65 days, according to IRNA.

Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zolfaqari said on Tuesday around 3.3 million pilgrims have so far left the country to take part in the Arba’een march.

Zolfaqari said in a meeting with Iraqi officials that the Islamic Republic is ready to send vehicles to help in the transportation of pilgrims to the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf.