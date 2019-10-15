Pakistan’s premier leaves for Saudi Arabia amid Persian Gulf tension

Pakistan’s prime minister left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday amid his efforts to ease tensions between Riyadh and Tehran which have deteriorated in recent months following attacks on a Saudi’s oil facility and an Iranian oil tanker.

Yemen’s Houthi fighters claimed responsibility for a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oilfields that halved the kingdom’s oil production, but the United States accused Iran of being behind the attack. Iran has denied the accusations, AP reported.

Khan’s visit comes after traveling on Sunday to Iran, where he met President Hassan Rouhani and Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

His mediation efforts also come after Tehran said Friday that missiles struck an Iranian oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia. Iran has published images of damage done to the tanker. Saudi Arabia denies being involved in the incident.

On Sunday, the Leader lauded Pakistan’s concern about the establishment of peace and security in the region, noting that West Asia is a "very sensitive and critical" region.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed regret about the destructive role played by “some regional countries” through their support for terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria and causing war and bloodshed in Yemen.

“We have no motivation for being hostile toward these countries, but they are under the influence of America and act against the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with what America desires.”

The Leader emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never initiated any war, saying, "If someone starts a war against Iran, they will undoubtedly regret it."

The Leader also told Imran Khan that a proper end to the ongoing war waged by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Yemen can have "positive" effects on the region, highlighting Iran's plan as a suitable solution to this crisis.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has for a long time presented a four-point plan to end the war in Yemen," Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding, "The end of this war in the proper way can have positive effects on the region."

In April 2015, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif submitted a four-point peace plan for Yemen to the United Nations in an attempt to end the bloodshed in the Arab country.