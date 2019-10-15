Iran raises $700m in local bourse for funding oil project

Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said more than $700 million has been raised through the local stock market to finance oil projects.

Massoud Karbasian said on Tuesday that using the bourse for financing oil projects had proven to be a successful mechanism at the time of American sanctions on Iran.

“We have attracted 80 trillion rials through the capital market for oil projects over the past eight months,” Karbasian told ILNA.

The comments come amid reports suggesting that Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has been experiencing a historic boom in trade over the past months. The main index of the market known as TEDPIX has already exceeded 300,000 points as major companies, including those active in oil and gas industry, are reportedly benefiting from a flow of capital from currency and gold markets.

Karbasian said investment in oil projects would be a safe option for Iranian households who normally seek to protect their savings from price fluctuations on the market.

He said the NIOC is mulling over diversification of methods to raise finance for oil projects through the local bourse, adding that various forms of bonds will be issued in the near future to provide people with better investment options.

The official noted that the company would also try to time the release of bonds with progress in oil projects so that it could create more attraction for the investors.

Financing methods for mega projects in Iran’s oil and gas industry has seen significant changes over the past year, especially since the United States imposed its unilateral sanctions on the country to impede its access to foreign currency sources.

Iran insists that the sanctions have failed to hamper those projects, saying significant progress has been made over the past months especially in development of the South Pars, the world’s largest gas field located in the Persian Gulf.