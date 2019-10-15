Iranian screenplay ‘Like a Secret’ among Flickers’ Rhode Island finalists

The screenplay for ‘Like a Secret,’ written by Saeed Zamanian, made it into the list of finalists of the screenplay competition at the 37th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) in the US.

As many as 543 screenplays were considered for the final lineup. The winners will be announced on October 29, ifilmtv.com reported.

The Best Screenplay Grand Prize winner will be brought to Providence to attend the 2020 ScriptBiz program, where his or her screenplay will be a central focus of the program, plus receive a private script consultation and an official award on RIIFF’s Opening Night Celebration, according to the event’s website.

A brief synopsis of the script reads: “Now, he is living in his own world.”

Zamanian has so far developed a good number of screenplays, some of which have participated in national and international film events.

His short film script titled, ‘The Feast of the Goat,’ has grabbed the Best Script award at the Film Independent’s Script Awards in the US.

‘Like a Secret’ has previously been selected as a finalist at the 10th Oaxaca Film Festival in Mexico and also won the best short screenplay award at the Florence Film Award in Italy.

The RIIFF provides an opportunity for filmmakers to distribute their films.