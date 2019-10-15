RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0331 GMT October 15, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260287
Published: 0326 GMT October 15, 2019

Egypt: Archeologists uncover 20 ancient coffins in Luxor

Egypt: Archeologists uncover 20 ancient coffins in Luxor

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said archeologists uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.

A brief statement from the ministry said archeologists found the coffins in the Asasif Necropolis, AP wrote.

The necropolis, located in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994 BCE to 332 BCE).

Photos from the ministry show colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings. The ministry described it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.

The ministry said it will release further details at a news conference on Saturday.

Egypt has sought publicity for its archeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

 

   
KeyWords
Egypt
Luxor
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4307 sec