Minister hails Iran’s countering of enemies’ economic war

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani highlighted the country’s progress in various industrial and economic areas and said the Islamic Republic has managed to safely come through the era of cruel sanctions imposed by the enemies.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate three industrial and livestock projects in Tehran Province on Tuesday, Rahmani hailed the growth in domestic production, reported Tasnim News Agency.

He said production of more than two-thirds of 100 domestically-made products monitored by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, has increased in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21- September 22).

Fortunately, due to domestic endeavors, the nation has come through the era of cruel sanctions and economic war waged by the enemies, the minister added.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump has been trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing US bans and selling crude oil.