Iran, Turkmenistan to hold meeting on economic cooperation

An Iranian economic delegation, led by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, arrived in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat on Tuesday for participating in the meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Commission of Economic Cooperation.

According to the scheduled program, Eslami will hold talks with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, reported Trend News Agency.

The Iranian delegation will also meet with Minister of Industry, Communications and Transport of Turkmenistan Takhyrberdi Durkhanov.

During an expert-level meeting held recently in Ashgabat, the two sides agreed to expand their economic and political ties.

On the sidelines of the commission, a 70-member delegation, comprised of traders from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), will talk on expansion of economic relations with Turkmenistan’s private sector.

Iranian Roads Minister Eslami is accompanied by Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir Zamani-Nia, Vice Chairman of ICCIMA Hossein Salahvarzi, Deputy Minister of Roads Shahram Adamnejad and a number of MPs.

Turkmenistan and Iran both border the Caspian Sea and have a long land border.

Over the years of cooperation, several major economic projects were implemented by both countries.

Iran is the third biggest foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries focus on joint activities in the transport and transit sector, as well as in the field of road construction and the electricity and gas sectors.