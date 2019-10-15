RSS
0826 GMT October 15, 2019

Michel Barnier says Brexit deal now 'more difficult'

Michel Barnier says Brexit deal now 'more difficult'

Brexit continues to be inherently unpredictable, right up to the end.

In the latest development, the European Union’s (EU) chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said that it is becoming “more difficult” to secure a new Brexit deal, Presstv Reported.

According to Barnier, there still remains a "narrow path" to a Brexit deal, but the two sides have to agree the details by the end of Tuesday (today). 

Barnier’s downbeat assessment contrasts sharply with the recent optimism expressed by British leaders.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Brexit ideologue and leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, claimed that a “compromise” in Brexit negotiations is “inevitable”.

Rees-Mogg also urged Eurosceptic Tory MPs to trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s negotiation strategy.

In view of his status as an impeccable Eurosceptic ideologue, Rees-Moggs’ words were widely interpreted as a hopeful sign that a Brexit deal may be struck after all.

For his part, PM Johnson has repeatedly struck an optimistic tone on Brexit recently, notably in two columns for separate Sunday papers on October 06.

Johnson has until Saturday 19 October to present a new Brexit deal to the House of Commons. There will be a special sitting of Parliament on October 19 to review and potentially ratify a new Brexit deal.

The two-day EU summit in Brussels – which begins on Thursday 17 October – is effectively Johnson’s last chance to formally agree a deal with EU chiefs.

Absent a deal – or if the House of Commons reject a proposed new deal on October 19 - the PM is obliged, under the terms of the newly-ratified Benn Act, to write to EU chiefs to request a further 3-month Brexit delay.  

 

 

   
