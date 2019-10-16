Investors have started preparing for Brexit endgame

When it comes to Brexit, investors have endured three years of deadlines and disappointments. Now with a finish line tantalizingly in sight, they have switched from expectations it could last forever to perhaps pricing the endgame.

As talks toward a deal enter overtime, negotiators from Britain and the European Union will still need official approval for any accord, and on the UK side that means Prime Minister Boris Johnson must win the support of Parliament. It could prove a formidable challenge, yet across multiple asset classes optimism is surging, Bloomberg wrote.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in some key markets:

Domestic stocks

Thanks to their exposure to the UK economy and inability to benefit from currency weakness, domestically-focused British companies are seen most at risk from a hard Brexit. As investors bet these businesses have had a stay of execution, the FTSE 250 Index — seen as the more domestic stock gauge — has surged in the past week and closed Tuesday at the highest in more than a year.

On a percentage basis the gauge has gained more than five times the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 Index in the period.

Pound options

Investors in options are looking for the pound to rally in the run-up to the Oct. 31 deadline, with contracts that confer the right to buy the currency (calls) trading at a premium to those offering the right to sell (puts). The below chart shows the prices of options that expire in two and three weeks -- the lines slope up toward the right, where the calls are plotted.

Overall, options signal that the pound will trade between $1.3490 and $1.3925 with more than 95 percent certainty over the next two weeks should a divorce deal be closed. It traded Wednesday in Asia at $1.2751.

Pound volatility

Meanwhile, the currency’s volatility surface, which just a week ago showed a marked preference for options that fall due in December, has now inverted. In plain English? Seven days ago traders thought the key Brexit events were weeks away, yet now they’re clamoring for options that mature in one week.

Bank bonds

Brexit has left a trail of victims in the credit market, but resurgent bank capital securities hint the endgame may be here. A 1.25 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) issue from Barclays Plc of callable contingent convertible bonds surged to the highest since May 2018 Tuesday. The asset class is designed to help transfer the risk of bank rescues to bondholders instead of taxpayers, and has been battered amid fears financial services would be disrupted by a disorderly UK exit.

Corporate credit

At JPMorgan Chase and Co., the credit strategists are so confident the country will avoid crashing out they have closed out their Brexit hedge, a group of default swaps on companies most vulnerable to an isolated British economy.

Fear is subsiding in Europe, too. The cost to insure high-yield, euro-denominated corporate bonds fell by the most in more than three weeks on Tuesday, according to Markit‘s iTraxx indexes. For investment-grade debt it was the biggest drop in a month.