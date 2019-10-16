WHO commends Iran's potentials in health sector

Mohammad Asaei told IRNA on Wednesday that that WHO is aware of Iran's capacity in primary health care system, adding it exercises regular experts visit to Iran's health system.
He called for making more efforts to let other countries know Iran's health system better.
He said that Iran's medical insurance system gives better services than other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean including Egypt and Morocco.
Meanwhile, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that Iran is the health care leader in the East Mediterranean and has been able to control death of kids, women and also communicable diseases by giving timely health services.