1216 GMT October 16, 2019

Published: 1159 GMT October 16, 2019

WHO commends Iran's potentials in health sector

WHO commends Iran's potentials in health sector
IRNA

The World Health Organization (WHO) commends Iran's capacities in health sector, said the head of the technical committee of the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean which is being held in Tehran from Oc-14-17.

Mohammad Asaei told IRNA on Wednesday that that WHO is aware of Iran's capacity in primary health care system, adding it exercises regular experts visit to Iran's health system.

He called for making more efforts to let other countries know Iran's health system better.

He said that Iran's medical insurance system gives better services than other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean including Egypt and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that Iran is the health care leader in the East Mediterranean and has been able to control death of kids, women and also communicable diseases by giving timely health services.

 

   
