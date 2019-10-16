WHO commends Iran's potentials in health sector

The World Health Organization (WHO) commends Iran's capacities in health sector, said the head of the technical committee of the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean which is being held in Tehran from Oc-14-17.

Mohammad Asaei told IRNA on Wednesday that that WHO is aware of Iran's capacity in primary health care system, adding it exercises regular experts visit to Iran's health system.

He called for making more efforts to let other countries know Iran's health system better.

He said that Iran's medical insurance system gives better services than other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean including Egypt and Morocco.