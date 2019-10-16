RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0451 GMT October 16, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260331
Published: 0335 GMT October 16, 2019

Ronaldo's best yet to come, warns agent Mendes

Ronaldo's best yet to come, warns agent Mendes
GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes believes the "best is yet to come" from the Portguese superstar after he netted his 700th career goal for club and country.

The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the history of football, having won league titles in England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid, Italy with Juventus and at international level with his country, Eurosport reported.

He brought up another extraordinary landmark with his 95th international goal against Ukraine – the 700th across his extraordinary career – but Mendes said his star client is far from finished.

“His numbers don’t lie and light up the overwhelming way Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records, which elevate him to the category of best player in the history of football, with a big difference compared to the second [best] for all he achieved with the different clubs he represented, whether in England, Spain or now in Italy and also with the Portuguese national team.

“The fact is that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already played in three finals, winning two of them.

“Cristiano has reached the remarkable milestone of 700 goals, but I have no doubt that he’ll surpass Pele as the best scorer in football history, and he’ll do it with Juventus.

“After all, 68 goals aren’t a lot for this extraordinary Cristiano Ronaldo, are they? It’s also because I’m convinced that his best is yet to come.”

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Cristiano Ronaldo
Pele
Jorge Mendes
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2709 sec