Ronaldo's best yet to come, warns agent Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes believes the "best is yet to come" from the Portguese superstar after he netted his 700th career goal for club and country.

The 34-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the history of football, having won league titles in England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid, Italy with Juventus and at international level with his country, Eurosport reported.

He brought up another extraordinary landmark with his 95th international goal against Ukraine – the 700th across his extraordinary career – but Mendes said his star client is far from finished.

“His numbers don’t lie and light up the overwhelming way Cristiano Ronaldo shatters records, which elevate him to the category of best player in the history of football, with a big difference compared to the second [best] for all he achieved with the different clubs he represented, whether in England, Spain or now in Italy and also with the Portuguese national team.

“The fact is that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already played in three finals, winning two of them.

“Cristiano has reached the remarkable milestone of 700 goals, but I have no doubt that he’ll surpass Pele as the best scorer in football history, and he’ll do it with Juventus.

“After all, 68 goals aren’t a lot for this extraordinary Cristiano Ronaldo, are they? It’s also because I’m convinced that his best is yet to come.”