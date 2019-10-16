Iran ready for mediation in Yemen: Speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate in Yemen should Saudi Arabia agree to the political solution of the conflict.

In a meeting with Vice President of the Germany’s Bundestag Claudia Roth in Belgrade, Larijani renewed the call for an end to the military campaign against Yemen and said that if Saudi Arabia embraces a political solution, “Iran will mediate in the Yemen issue,” Press TV reported.

The speaker also denounced US attempts to obstruct peace in Yemen, saying Washington tries to keep milking the Saudi kingdom.

The Iranian speaker held talks with the German official on the sidelines of the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen as well as heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

The parliament speaker also said that Iran was committed to ensuring Persian Gulf security.

Regarding the tensions in the Persian Gulf, he said, “The problem lies with other regional states.”

He said Iran has proposed the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) to facilitate regional dialogue and cooperation free from any foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf region.

Roth also expressed concern regarding the tragic humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The Bundestag vice president welcomed Pakistan’s recent initiative to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran aimed at decreasing regional tensions.