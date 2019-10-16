RSS
0452 GMT October 16, 2019

Published: 0313 GMT October 16, 2019

Stockholm Achievement Award presented to Iran's Ma'adi

Stockholm Achievement Award presented to Iran's Ma'adi

Iranian actor, director and screenwriter Payman Ma'adi is to receive the 2019 Stockholm Achievement Award, according to the Swedish Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Ma'adi became world-known with his role in Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Separation’ and has received many awards since then.

He will receive the award for his unique quality of reaching through the screen, going past prejudices and crossing over borders.

Ma'adi will accept the Bronze Horse at the Nordic premiere and red-carpet screening of ‘6.5 Per Meter’ by Saeed Roustayi at the Impact section of the festival.

The multi-award winning Iranian director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi was presented with the 2018 Stockholm Visionary Award.

The 30th Stockholm International Film Festival will be held from November 6-17.

 

 

 

   
