Iran builds 200 new cyber defense products: Official

The head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali highlighted the country’s major scientific progress, saying about 200 new cyber defense products have been made in Iran.

Pointing to the “constructive interaction” between the Civil Defense Organization, which is in charge of cyber security, and knowledge-based companies, Brigadier General Jalali said that some threats facing Iran now are technological and related to cutting-edge sciences, including nanotechnology and biotechnology.

Defense against these threats in cyberspace and other areas is carried out through using the country’s scientific and research capacities, he told Tasnim News Agency.

“Fortunately, with the implementation of policies adopted by the country’s Civil Defense Organization in this area, we have managed to make about 200 serious cyber defense products by knowledge-based companies,” he said.

The official emphasized that all of the products have successfully passed cyber defense tests.

In 2018, Iran’s Civil Defense Organization made a series of arrangements to counter hostile US strategies and its potential move to block Iran’s access to the Internet.

Earlier this month, Jalali said the country was putting in place robust security measures to protect its vital infrastructure in the face of cyberattacks.

Iran, he added, is also taking legal action against the US over repeated cyberattacks and threats.

Iran’s nuclear facilities have been targeted in the past. In 2010, Stuxnet, a cyber weapon widely believed to be made by the US and Israel, hit a uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, in the first publicly known example of a virus being used to attack industrial machinery.

Tehran later developed an indigenous firewall securing its sensitive industrial facilities against Stuxnet.

Cyber operation

-------------

Two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran following Yemen’s strikes on key Saudi oil facilities, which Washington blames on Tehran.

Two American officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the operation took place in late September and targeted what they called Tehran’s ability to spread “propaganda.”

One of the officials claimed that the cyberattack had affected physical hardware, without elaborating.

Asked about Reuters reporting on Wednesday, Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said: “They must have dreamt it,” Fars News Agency reported.

The Pentagon also declined to comment about the reported cyber strike, with spokeswoman Elissa Smith saying, “As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence, or planning.”

On September 14, Yemeni armed forces conducted a large-scale operation against two Aramco installations, knocking out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production.

The Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement took credit for the attacks and stressed that they came in response to the Saudi-led war on their country. However, Riyadh and Washington — the main sponsor of the war on Yemen — pointed the finger at Iran, without providing any evidence.

Following the Aramco raids, US media reported that Washington was considering possible cyber attacks against Iran.