Pakistan: Iran, Saudi Arabia willing to pursue diplomacy

SAUDI PRESS AGENCY VIA AP In this Oct. 15, 2019 photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's foreign minister said Iran and Saudi Arabia have indicated a willingness to pursue diplomacy to end their disputes after Pakistan's prime minister traveled to both countries to try and ease tensions.

Tensions between the Middle Eastern countries escalated following last month's attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday that both the Saudi and Iranian leadership indicated a willingness to talk after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who traveled to Iran on Sunday and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Qureshi revealed no additional details.

Khan's mediation efforts came after Washington blamed the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil fields on Iran, a charge which Tehran denies. The attack halved the kingdom's oil production.

Since then, Khan has attempted to play the role of facilitator to arrange talks between Riyadh and Tehran.