India says 3 militants killed in Kashmir shootout

The clash occurred after Indian soldiers launched a raid on a village in southern Kashmir following intelligence reports that militants had allegedly taken shelter there, two Indian police sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday, Presstv Reported.

“Three terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter,” Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

Police also claimed that arms and ammunition were recovered at the site.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been in a state of lockdown since August 5, when India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status.

New Delhi dispatched thousands of additional troops to the region, declared a strict curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet services, and arrested political leaders and pro-independence campaigners as well.Separately on Tuesday, Pakistan summoned India’s deputy high commissioner in the wake of an alleged ceasefire violation by Indian forces along the volatile Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to file a protest for targeting civilians in cross-border fire along the Line of Control in Nepazir Sector.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nezapir Sector of Line of Control, three innocent civilians embraced martyrdom, while eight others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries,” said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan also accused India of the “deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas” and termed the act “deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

Kashmir has long been a flash point between India and Pakistan, which have fought three of their four wars over the disputed territory. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of arming and training militants and allowing them across the restive frontier in an attempt to launch attacks. Pakistan denies the allegation.