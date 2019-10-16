Nicola Sturgeon reaffirms 'legal' route to independence

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, wrapped up her party’s annual conference in Aberdeen by underlining her determination to hold an independence referendum next year, Presstv Reported.

Sturgeon, who is also Scotland’s First Minister, said the referendum “must happen next year”.

Addressing her party, which dominates the Scottish political landscape, Sturgeon proclaimed that London had “no right” to block the referendum and that Westminster’s opposition to a new independence poll is “not sustainable”.

“Just like us, they know there is going to be a referendum. And they know that when there is, Scotland will choose independence”, Sturgeon proclaimed.

But she was also careful to underline that the path to independence had to stay within the law, and by extension, to be approved by Westminster.

In justifying her position, Scotland’s First Minister added: “It [referendum] must have the recognition of the international community. Why? Because our job is not just to deliver a referendum. Our job is to deliver independence”.

Sturgeon’s insistence on a rigid legality and consensual politics will have disappointed a large number of SNP rank and file, in addition to the wider Scottish independence movement, who are calling for a “Plan B” in case London blocks the path to independence.

The current hard-right Tory government is politically and ideologically opposed to a second Scottish independence referendum.

This hardline position was underlined by Scottish Conservative leader, Jackson Carlaw, who claims that London’s reply to Sturgeon’s request for “Section 30 order” (the mechanism required to trigger a referendum) should be an “unequivocal no”.

The SNP conference concludes against a backdrop of rising popular support for Scottish independence. The latest opinion poll shows 50 percent support for independence.

The PanelBase survey for The Sunday Times, Scotland, also indicates that given a choice between a no-deal Brexit and an independence Scotland, there is a 54-46 lead for independence.

The latest poll is based on a sample size of 1,003 voters and was conducted between October 09 and October 11, 2019.