Dunn’s family were invited to the White House yesterday to meet US president Donald Trump.

But they refused to meet Anne Sacoolas, the woman responsible for their son’s death, as she waited for them in an adjoining room in the White House, Presstv Reported.

The 19-year old was killed on August 27 after his motorcycle was hit by a car driven by Sacoolas, the wife of a US spy based in RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

According to a Northamptonshire Police statement after the crash, Sacoolas’s car “was being driven on the wrong side of the road”.

Based on the Police’s findings, at minimum Sacoolas should have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The offence can attract a prison sentence of up to fourteen years.

However, Sacoolas avoided prosecution by fleeing the UK and claiming diplomatic immunity.

The case continues to attract intense controversy in the UK, especially after revelations that Britain had acceded to US demands to extend diplomatic immunity to the US spy base (RAF Croughton) in 1994.

After meeting Trump in the White House, Harry’s parents said they felt “a little ambushed” when the US president dropped the “bombshell” offer to immediately meet Sacoolas, who was waiting next door.

Harry’s mother, Charlotte Charles, maintains that the family will only meet Sacoolas “on our terms and on UK soil”.

“She [Sacoolas] needs to come back and face the justice system”, Harry’s grieving mother said.