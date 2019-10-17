RSS
0539 GMT October 17, 2019

Published: 0457 GMT October 17, 2019

Russia's high-ranking delegation, Iran's FM aide discuss Yemen, Syria

Russian President's Special Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and accompanying delegation held talks on Syria and Yemen with the Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji late on Wednesday.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria, especially northeastern Syria and Turkey's military action in the area, IRNA reported.

Both sides stressed the need for maintaining unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and called for stopping military actions immediately and settlement of differences through diplomacy.

The officials also reviewed the situation in Yemen and developments surrounding Astana Process and establishment of Constitution Committee, stressing the need for Syrian people decide their own future away from any foreign interference.

   
