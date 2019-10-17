RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0539 GMT October 17, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260367
Published: 0524 GMT October 17, 2019

Japanese PM's offering for shrine sparks criticism from Seoul

Japanese PM's offering for shrine sparks criticism from Seoul

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent an offering to Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Thursday, prompting neighboring South Korea to call on Japan to reflect on its wartime actions.

Abe sent a “masakaki” ceremonial evergreen branch to the shrine for the autumn festival that runs until Sunday, a spokeswoman at Yasukuni said, according to Reuters.com.

However, domestic media said Abe would not visit the shrine, which is viewed by South Korea and other Asian nations as a symbol of Japan’s past military aggression.

“Our government expresses deep regret that leaders of Japan’s government and parliament once again sent an offering and worshipped at the Yasukuni shrine that beautifies the history of Japan’s aggressive war,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Abe has visited the shrine in Tokyo only once since taking office in 2012, but has regularly sent offerings on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender, and during the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Shinzo Abe
shrine sparks
criticism
Seoul
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3182 sec