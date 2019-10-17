RSS
October 17, 2019

October 17, 2019

Majlis speaker says many states keen on cooperation with Iran

Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani has announced that many world countries are keen to develop economic cooperation with Iran dismissing US unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Larijani made the statement at the airport in Tehran on Wednesday night upon arrival from Belgrade, Serbia, where he took part in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on October 13-17, IRNA reported.

Most of the participating states in the IPU Assembly were eager to economically cooperate with Iran but their methods may differ, the speaker told reporters.

Elaborating on his four-day visit to Serbia, Larijani said he held talks with top officials of the host country on ways to develop economic cooperation.

He said that the IPU Assembly started work under the theme of how to be faithful to the international commitments and respect countries' independence.

He further described the 141st IPU Assembly as good as it discussed the up-to-date issues.

He added that he held separate talks with his counterparts from 17 countries on the sidelines of Belgrade event.

He said that the talks focused on the important international and regional questions as well as ways to expand economic relations.

At the end of his remarks, Larijani stated that the Serbian president will visit Iran next month, hoping that the visit would be fruitful for fostering economic cooperation.

   
