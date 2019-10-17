RSS
World Beach Games: Iran beat Italy, win bronze

The Iranian Beach Football Team have won the bronze medal in the 2019 World Beach Games in Qatar after defeating Italy in the 3rd-place playoff.

The Iranian team got off to a promising start in Doha, taking a 2-nil lead in the 1st period. However, the Italians fought back in the 2nd to draw level at 2-all., presstv.ir reported.

The 3rd period saw Italy surge 5-3 ahead, but this time it was Iran’s turn to wipe out the deficit for the game to end 5-all following regulation time.

No goals were exchanged in extra time and in penalties, Team Iran prevailed 3-1 to claim bronze. The gold medal went to Brazil, who comfortably overcame Russia 9-3 In the final showdown.

   
KeyWords
World Beach Games
Iran
Italy
beat
 
