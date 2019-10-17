RSS
0959 GMT October 17, 2019

News ID: 260372
Published: 0729 GMT October 17, 2019

Merkel says Brexit deal still possible but we're not there yet

There has been significant movement in negotiations on Britain’s departure from the European Union and a Brexit deal is still possible but that goal has not yet been reached, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“There has been movement in recent days, significant movement ... so we are on a better path than before but, today I must say very clearly, we have not reached the goal yet,” Merkel told Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament, Reuters.com reported.

“So I cannot say today how the European Council will end tomorrow,” she added ahead of a summit of European Union leaders. “But I can say that we will not allow hate and violence to flare up on the island of Ireland again.”

 

 

   
Angela Merkel
Brexit deal
negotiations
possible
 
